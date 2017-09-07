A Muslim landowner, his Christian 'guests' and the Islamic extremists at his gate in Philippines

When the first artillery fire rang out one afternoon in May, Norodin Lucman thought of the four workers repairing a cellphone tower on his sprawling property. He sent one of his daughters to tell the men to come in.

Plumes of smoke spiraled up from the city below. But Marawi, home to 200,000 people, had survived armed conflict before, and Lucman assumed this one would end in a few days and his guests would go home.

Soon, though, more people began arriving at his door. Militants were torching homes and schools, freeing prisoners, taking hostages and waving Islamic State flags.

The militants had stopped another group of cell tower workers and demanded that they recite the Shahada, a Muslim proclamation of faith. Marawi is predominantly Muslim. But the men were Christians from nearby cities. They failed the test.

When one tried to escape on his motorbike, the militants shot him dead. Amid the chaos, the nine others managed to flee to Lucman’s house.

The violence quickly morphed into one of the deadliest conflicts the southern Philippines had experienced: the Battle of Marawi.

The Philippine government sent helicopter gunships and tanks to root out the insurgents, who were being funded by Islamic State and soon saw their ranks swell as fighters arrived from Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Chechnya.

The fighting, which continues today, has reduced the city to its foundations, evoking Iraq’s Mosul or Syria’s Aleppo.

But Lucman didn’t know any of that was coming as his house became a refuge.

SCION OF PROMINENT FAMILY

Norodin Lucman Norodin Lucman, a 61-year-old community leader in Marawi, sheltered dozens of Christians amid a battle between Islamic State supporters and government forces in May. Norodin Lucman, a 61-year-old community leader in Marawi, sheltered dozens of Christians amid a battle between Islamic State supporters and government forces in May. (Norodin Lucman)

On the second day of fighting, Lucman — a 61-year-old Muslim retiree with two wives and seven grown children — looked out over the red roofs of Marawi and counted 10 plumes of smoke rising from 10 battle zones.

For generations, his family has dominated politics in the city, which sits on the southern island of Mindanao and has always stood apart from the rest of the mostly Catholic Philippines.

His forefathers were traditional leaders of a Muslim tribe known as the Maranao, and his grandfather was a senator and his father a congressman.

Large numbers of Christians began leaving Marawi in 1972, when authoritarian President Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law, Muslim separatists rebelled and government forces burned the city to the ground.

The young Lucman left to study history in Egypt and then Islamic law in Saudi Arabia. One of his classmates was Osama bin Laden.

When civil unrest shut down his Saudi university, he found work as an executive assistant at the kingdom’s national airlines and used free tickets to spend time in Paris; Zurich, Switzerland; and San Francisco, gaining an appreciation for Western culture.

His father led a separatist army in Marawi until his death in 1984, when Lucman returned to assume leadership of the group, eventually reaching a peace deal with President Corazon Aquino and going to work for the government as a security advisor.

But he would continue to exude an air of independence, much like Marawi. The city continued to see flare-ups of violence until 2002, precipitating a wave of Islamic radicalization that remained largely dormant until the Battle of Marawi.

It began May 23, when government troops stormed the city to arrest the head of a notorious kidnap-for-ransom group called Abu Sayyaf and another local militant group known as the Maute quickly came to its defense.

Soon, Lucman’s house was swarming with people — Christians and Muslims, old and young, relatives and strangers. They crammed into two massive living rooms and the kitchen and napped on his beds.

Several relatives who lived in houses on the property left for the neighboring city of Iligan.

They begged Lucman to come along. But somebody needed to protect his 72 guests.

More than half were Christians. Lucman imagined it was only a matter of time before the Islamic militants knocked on his door.

“I’ll die first before you do,” he told the Christians. “If I die, you all die.”

HUNKERING DOWN WITH GUESTS

Lucman and his guests listened to news on the radio and checked their phones for word from relatives.

On Day 3, the army began airstrikes on rebel positions. Amid the blasts, the guests prayed and told jokes to pass the time.

Lucman promised the Christians that when the crisis was over he would take them out to dinner with their families.

By Day 5, food and water were starting to run low. “I wanted to observe Ramadan but there is no food in the fridge,” Lucman wrote on Facebook.

The next day, the generator died, cutting off their ability to communicate with the military, relatives and friends.

Lucman looked outside and saw an elderly couple wandering the streets and told them to come in.

They said they had been dodging gunfire and hiding from the militants. Tens of thousands of people were fleeing the city, and the extremists had set up roadblocks on the bridges. They were picking out Christians and slaughtering them.

Stay, Lucman told the couple. Now he had 74 guests.

On Day 7, he decided to move everyone to his cousin’s abandoned house about 150 feet away, surrounded by a 10-foot-high fence.

Everybody had to sleep on the linoleum floor, the Christian workers in one room, families in another, some people in the kitchen.

They tried to avoid the living room, because sniper bullets occasionally came through the window.

A VISIT FROM GUNMEN

Lucman was resting upstairs on Day 8 when one of his guests came up to tell him three men were at the gate: militants, all in their 20s, wearing black and carrying AK-47 and M-16 assault rifles.

Lucman corralled the Christians into a musty laundry room. They were packed so tightly that it felt like there wasn’t enough air to breathe. Speaking calmly to give them reassurance, he told them not to make a sound.

Then he went outside and opened the gate.

The militants began rambling about religion.

“Don’t lecture me about Islam,” Lucman said. “I studied in Mecca!”

When Lucman asked about their commander, they said he was a Maranao — like Lucman — and promised to return with him the following day.

Lucman shut the gate, returned to the house and told the Christians to come out before one of them suffocated.

As promised, the militants returned the next day — Day 9 — and Lucman once again hid the Christians in the back room.

He recognized the commander — Abu Yaman, a 28-year-old who had also studied in Saudi Arabia. He knew Lucman and addressed him with respect.

“Why are you doing this?” Lucman asked.

“I’m doing this for jihad,” Yaman said. “I will die here, as a martyr.”