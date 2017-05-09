South Korea exit polls predict a win for liberal candidate Moon Jae-in as the country's next president

Exit polls in South Korea are forecasting a win by liberal candidate Moon Jae-in in an election to succeed ousted President Park Geun-hye.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time, and official results are still hours away. But the exit poll jointly conducted by South Korea's three major television stations shows Moon winning with 41.4% of the votes cast in Tuesday's election. The poll says Moon's conservative rival Hong Joon-pyo will likely trail him with 23.3% support.

Such polls have a low margin of error but are merely a snapshot of the stated intentions of certain voters.

A win by Moon would end a decade of conservative rule in South Korea and could result in sharp departures from recent policy toward nuclear-armed North Korea. Moon has promoted engagement with the North.