In inaugural address, new French president vows to fight terrorism and ease migration crisis

New French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that he will do everything that is necessary to fight terrorism and authoritarianism and to resolve the world's migration crisis.

The 39-year-old centrist, speaking in his inauguration speech at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, said “we will take all our responsibilities to provide, every time it's needed, a relevant response to big contemporary crises.”

He also listed “the excesses of capitalism in the world” and climate change among his future challenges.

Macron, who was elected May 7, said all countries are “interdependent, we are all neighbors.” He announced his determination to push ahead with reforms to free up France's economy and pledged to press for a “more efficient, more democratic” European Union.

Macron formally took power after his predecessor, Socialist Francois Hollande, met with him for one hour and left.

Macron is the youngest president in the country's history and the eighth president of France's Fifth Republic, created in 1958. His Republic on the Move movement hopes to reinvigorate French politics and win a majority of lawmakers in the June parliamentary election.

Macron had been Hollande's top economy adviser from 2012 to 2014, then became his economy minister until last year, when he decided to quit the Socialist government and launch his independent presidential bid.

