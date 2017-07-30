Shooting at German disco leaves 2 dead, including gunman 

Police say a shooting in Germany's Baden-Wurttemberg state has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman.

They say the early-morning shooting Sunday at a discotheque in the town of Konstanz also left three guests seriously wounded.

A tweet by Konstanz police says one person was killed by the shooter when he opened fire, also wounding the other victims. He then fled, was shot by police and died in a hospital.

A police officer also was wounded in the exchange of fire with the gunman but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

