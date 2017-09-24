Far-right party surges in Germany, casting shadow over Angela Merkel's expected victory

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was poised to win reelection to a fourth term Sunday as her conservative party appeared to retain its place as the country’s largest political force. However, the stunning rise of a far-right, anti-immigrant party cast a pall over her expected victory.

In the first general election since Merkel opened the borders in 2015 to more than 1 million refugees from Syria and other trouble spots, anger over the 63-year-old leader’s decision boiled over and sent the nationalist Alternative for Germany party soaring over the 5% hurdle needed to win seats in parliament, according to exit polls.

"There's no point beating around the bush,” Merkel said in a speech to her followers. “We were hoping for a better result, obviously, but I'm happy we achieved our goals. We're the strongest party and we got a mandate to form the next government. And that's what we're going to do."

According to the first projections by the ARD TV network shortly after polls closed at 6 p.m., Merkel’s Christian Democrats came in first with 32.7% of the vote, down sharply from 41.5% in the last election in 2013. Her junior coalition partners, the center-left Social Democrats, came in second at 20.2%. Alternative for Germany won 13.4% to take a third place and become the first far-right party in parliament in more than half a century.

Wagner/European Pressphoto Agency-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Supporters of the the German right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany celebrate at an election event in Berlin on Sept. 24. Supporters of the the German right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany celebrate at an election event in Berlin on Sept. 24. (Wagner/European Pressphoto Agency-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

“The results are very depressing,” said Volker Kauder, Merkel’s whip in parliament. “We’ll have to analyze what went wrong. We’re still the largest party in parliament and have won a mandate from the voters to form the next government.”

The Social Democrats immediately ruled out a resumption of the “grand coalition” that was in power for the last four years under Merkel's leadership. That would force Merkel to try to form an awkward three-way coalition with two smaller parties. Merkel and leaders of the four other parties have all ruled out any coalition with the Alternative for Germany party.

The pro-business Free Democrats were Merkel’s junior allies from 2005 to 2009 and won 10.5% on Sunday. That center-right coalition would need help from a third party, the pro-ecology Greens, who won 9.4%, for what Germans call a “Jamaica coalition” because the banner colors of those three parties — black, yellow and green — are those of Jamaica’s national flag.

The rise of the Alternative for Germany mirrors gains by populist parties across Europe. In France, far-right leader Marine Le Pen won 34% of the vote in May and right-winger Geer Wilders won 13% in the Netherlands in March.

But the emergence of a powerful far-right party in Germany is an ominous development for millions of Germans who have spent generations coming to terms with their country’s Nazi past, as well as for millions of others across Europe who harbor fears of a resurgent far-right here.

Kirschbaum is a special correspondent.