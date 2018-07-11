German Neo-Nazi found guilty of murder in execution-style slayings of migrants

Zschaepe, 43, played a leading role in the slayings, authorities said, and was part of an underground neo-Nazi group calling itself the National Socialist Underground, or NSU, that police failed to detect until after two of its leaders killed themselves in 2011 as police discovered the ring by chance. Zschaepe denied any knowledge of the slayings during her trial but told the court she regretted not stopping the two male leaders of the gang.