Testimony expected to help explain how a Texas man ended up beaten to death in Greece

“The 6th defendant kicked him with his right foot in the back and the neck with the victim falling in the street and remaining immobile after having lost consciousness,” according to the indictment. “Subsequently the 6th kicked him again but this time with his right foot in the head, the 1st leaned over him and hit him repeatedly in the head with brass knuckles, the 7th kicked him with his left foot twice in the head, the 8th kicked him 8 times in the head and the 9th defendant kicked him with his right foot twice in the head while the unknown assailant kicked him with his right foot twice in the head.”