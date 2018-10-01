Macedonians just voted to change the name of their country — but the vote may not count

When Yugoslavia dissolved, the region that had been the Socialist Republic of Macedonia achieved independence without the bloodshed seen in the other Yugoslav states. But by keeping the name of Macedonia, it stoked fear and fury among Greeks who suspected it would make territorial claims on their territory. Those concerns grew when the main airport in the capital, Skopje, was called “Alexander the Great” in a move seen by Greeks as claiming the heritage of the ancient Greek king, who hailed from the ancient region of Macedonia and went out from there to conquer the known world.