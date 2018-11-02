Far-right British politician Nigel Farage talks Islam, 'Brexit' and whether there's a rise in hate crimes

The whole two or three days after was almost like a daze. I remember weeks later coming to the office and asking if we had really won. It seemed impossible for so long. It was fantastic and amazing. I didn’t know what the reaction would be at the European Parliament. I thought that for once they’d treat me with respect. But no, they couldn’t do that. When I got up, they started booing, and so I thought, “The hell with it.” It was the achievement of a dream that looked impossible. I was on my own for years, so it was an amazing few days.