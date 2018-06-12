'We're the fans. We make the party': Icy relations aside, soccer fans pour into Russia for World Cup

Saransk is perhaps the most peculiar choice for a host city. Located about 300 miles southeast of Moscow, Saransk is better known for its history of gulags than soccer. In fact, there is no professional football team in Saransk, though — thanks to the spending spree — there now is a world-class soccer stadium. In recent history, Saransk was the host city for Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of the Russian female punk group Pussy Riot who was imprisoned here for two years. Her conviction for staging a “punk prayer” was seen as part of the Kremlin’s wider clampdown on dissent.