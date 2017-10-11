Spain demands clarity from Catalonia, amid new warnings against independence bid

Did he or did he not declare independence?

That’s the question Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy posed Wednesday to the regional president of Catalonia, a day after what Rajoy called a “confusing” speech by the Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont.

In a closely watched address to Catalonia’s regional parliament, Puigdemont said an Oct. 1 vote in the region gave Catalonia the right to declare independence — but then suspended applying the referendum result, which was overwhelmingly in favor of breaking away from Spain.

“The people have determined that Catalonia should become an independent state in the form of a republic,” Puigdemont said — but coupled that with a call for dialogue with Madrid.

Spain, which has branded the independence drive illegal, demanded answers on Wednesday. Rajoy held an emergency Cabinet meeting, telling reporters afterward that Puigdemont must formally clarify what he meant.

“The Catalan government must confirm if it has declared independence,” Rajoy said, adding it was “urgent” to understand Puigdemont’s intentions.

Rajoy said explicitly for the first time that if the region is really declaring independence, the Spanish government stood ready to invoke Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, which allows Madrid to annul Catalonia’s autonomy.

Article 155 has never been used in Spain’s democratic history.

There was no immediate response from the Catalonia regional government. Rajoy was to address Spain’s parliament later Wednesday.

Catalonia, a region of about 7.5 million people, proudly clings to its own language and culture. It has become Spain's richest region, with the tourist hub of Barcelona as its capital.

Some Catalans resent having their tax revenues subsidize poorer parts of Spain, and believe they would be even more prosperous as an independent country.

Defying Spanish court rulings, the region’s separatist leaders held an independence referendum on Oct. 1. About 90% of the nearly 2.3 million votes cast were in favor of independence, according to the Catalan regional government. But fewer than half of the electorate went to the polls.

Opinion polls have shown Catalans are roughly equally divided on the question of independence, though a majority would like the right to vote on the issue.

Frayer is a special correspondent.