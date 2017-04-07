At least two people are killed and several injured in Stockholm truck crash

A hijacked beer truck plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in the center of Stockholm on Friday, killing at least two people and sending hundreds fleeing in fear.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said “Sweden has been attacked” and that everything indicates that this is a “terror attack.”

Dead and injured were seen lying on the ground of the pedestrian area and hundreds of others were seen running in fear from the neighborhood.

Police said that a large number of people were also injured.

Photographer Annevi Petersson told the BBC there was a sense of "sheer panic" as events unfolded in Drottninggatan Street (Queens Street), a busy, pedestrian area in central Stockholm, shortly before 3 p.m. local time.