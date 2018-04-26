Armenian parliament sets vote on new prime minister for next week

The Armenian parliament on Thursday called for an extraordinary session next week to vote for a new prime minister after the country was plunged into a political crisis with the abrupt resignation of its leader.
Serzh Sargsyan, who had ruled the country for 10 years, surprised many when he stepped down as prime minister Monday amid massive anti-government protests.
Parliament said in a statement that a vote will be held on May 1 to elect a new leader, potentially spelling a way out of the post-Soviet nation's biggest political crisis in years.
Nikol Pashinian, who leads the opposition and wants to be nominated for prime minister, held talks earlier Thursday with parliamentary factions to secure support for his candidacy.
Sargsyan's party still holds a majority in the parliament, however.
Sargsyan won two presidential terms by a landslide before moving to the role of prime minister earlier this year. The population of this impoverished nation, however, has been disappointed by the perceived cronyism of Sargsyan, and rampant corruption. The opposition rallies that began two weeks ago focused on protesting against what was seen as Sargsyan's attempt to stay in power indefinitely.
Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in the Armenian capital of Yerevan Wednesday, calling for Pashinian to become prime minister.
Protesters Thursday morning blocked traffic on major roads in and outside Yerevan before retreating.
Pashinian is calling for another major protest in Yerevan later Thursday as an apparent show of popular support for the opposition.