Russia's military role in Syria may be nearing an end, Putin says after meeting with Assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country’s military role in Syria may be coming to an end and that a peace plan — led by Kremlin initiatives and without the United States’ involvement — is being crafted.

Putin made the comments after meeting Monday with Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Russian resort of Sochi on the Black Sea. The meeting came two days ahead of a scheduled summit in Russia with the presidents of Iran and Turkey, in which the leaders are set to discuss Syria’s future.

The meeting with Assad is seen as another Kremlin move to take the lead in the peace process in Syria and establish itself as a major power broker in the Middle East, reducing U.S. influence in the region.

During the meeting, which was first reported by the Kremlin and then picked up by Russian-state media early Tuesday, the two leaders discussed possible transitional steps following the likely defeat of Islamic State in Syria.

With the extremist group’s defeat seemingly close, Putin said Russia’s military campaign in Syria is now nearing an end. Russia entered the multisided civil war in Syria in the fall of 2015, backing Assad’s forces against the terrorist organization and rebel groups with a fierce air campaign.

“As far as our joint efforts against the terrorists in Syria, this military operation is nearing completion,” Putin told Assad, according to a transcript of televised remarks provided by the Kremlin.

The Kremlin, however, has previously announced scale-downs and even a halt to its military campaign without following through. In 2016, Putin ordered a withdrawal from Syria, saying "all the tasks have been accomplished," but it never happened, And in January, Russia said it was pulling its aircraft carrier and other warships from the waters off Syria. But Russia continued to operate warships off the Syrian shore as late as this fall.

During the meeting in Sochi, Putin presented a plan to Assad that he said would be discussed with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran during this week’s summit.

“The main question concerns the political process that will be launched after the terrorists are defeated, and is expected to help find a long-term solution to the Syrian crisis," Putin said.

The Kremlin released photos of the two leaders embracing following the meeting, which lasted four hours. Putin also introduced Assad to some of Russia’s top generals after their talks.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to meet with Putin on Wednesday to discuss a potential Syrian peace process. Iran and Russia have both backed Assad’s government forces against rebel groups, while Turkey supported the rebel forces that were fighting both Islamic State and the Assad government.

The summit between Russia, Iran and Turkey does not include the U.S., but Putin indicated he intends to speak to President Trump by telephone Wednesday.

Russia has positioned itself to renew its involvement in the Middle East at a time when U.S. influence in the region is waning.

“Assad’s visit to Russia symbolized a new beginning in the Syria crisis,” said Nikolai Kozhanov, a former academy fellow with the Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House, a London-based think tank.

“Russia’s military engagement is coming to an end, and it’s now time for participants to start the strategy for the political process,” Kozhanov said. “Moscow, of course, wants to be the leader on this.”

A successful end to the military campaign is likely to play well for Putin domestically ahead of next year’s presidential elections. While he has not announced his intentions yet, it is widely expected that Putin will seek — and likely win — a fourth term.

“For 20 years, Western countries have been trying to decrease Russia’s influence in the world,” said Pavel Zolotarov, a vice director of the U.S. Institute at the Russian Academy of Sciences. “In Ukraine, Western counties crossed the red line with Russia, and since then Russia has had to answer and start regaining its influence in the Black Sea region and the Middle East, among other places in the world.”

Ayres is a special correspondent

UPDATES:

Nov. 21, 11:05 a.m.: This article was updated with staff reporting.

Nov. 21, 4:42 a.m.: This article was updated with additional details on the meeting and background

This afticle was originally posted at 10:50 p.m. Nov. 20.