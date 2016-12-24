3 arrested in Tunisia linked to suspect in Berlin market attack

Tunisia's Interior Ministry says police have arrested the nephew of Anis Amri — the Berlin market attack suspect — his nephew and two others suspected of belonging to the same extremist network.

The ministry says in a statement that Amri — suspected of driving a truck into a Christmas market crowd in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring 56 — had sent his 18-year-old nephew Fedi money to join him in Europe.

It is unclear whether the suspects helped Amri flee Berlin.

The nephew was arrested in Amri's hometown of Oueslatia while the others were arrested in Tunis. The arrests occurred Saturday.

Also Saturday, Spain's Interior Minister says police are investigating whether Amri was in contact with another possible extremist in Spain.

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido tells Spanish radio station Cope that Spanish police are looking into a tip passed on by German authorities that Amri had developed a contact in Spain.

Zoido says “we are studying all possible connections (between Amri) and our country, above all with one specific person.”

On Monday, Amri's fingerprints and wallet were found in the truck that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin. After fleeing from Germany and through France, he was shot dead by Italian police in Milan on Friday.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack.

