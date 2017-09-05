4 British army members linked to neo-Nazi group have been arrested

Britain's Ministry of Defense has confirmed that four men arrested on suspicion of being members of a banned far-right group were serving members of the army.

The four men are alleged to be members of the neo-Nazi group National Action. The group is banned in the UK, and membership or inviting support for the organization is a criminal offense carrying a sentence of up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The West Midlands Counterterrorism Unit said Tuesday it had arrested four people on suspicion of preparing terrorism acts. The force said the men were detained as part of a "pre-planned and intelligence-led" operation and said there was "no threat to the public's safety."

The defense ministry confirmed the men were army members.

Several properties were raided in connection with the arrests.