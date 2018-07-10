China lets Nobel Peace Prize laureate's widow go to Berlin after long house arrest

Liu's release was rare good news for China's beleaguered community of activists, who have been the focus of an expansive crackdown on civil society, rights lawyers and other independent groups the administration of President Xi Jinping deems a threat to the ruling Communist Party's grip on power. The last time China let a high-profile political prisoner leave was in 2012, when blind activist Chen Guangcheng was allowed to fly to New York after escaping from house arrest and hiding for six days in the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.