At least 10 sailors missing after U.S. Navy destroyer collides with tanker near Singapore

A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer collided with a tanker early Monday east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca. At least 10 sailors are missing.

The Navy said five others were injured.

The John S. McCain sustained damage on its rear port side from the collision with the Alnic MC that occurred at 5:24 a.m., the Navy's 7th Fleet said.

It is the second collision in two months involving a ship from the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific. Seven sailors died in June when the destroyer Fitzgerald and a container ship struck each other off Japan.

The Fitzgerald's captain was relieved of command and other sailors were being punished after the Navy found that poor seamanship and flaws in keeping watch contributed to the collision, the Navy announced last week. An investigation into how and why the Fitzgerald collided with the other ship was not finished, but enough details were known to take those actions, the Navy said.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet said the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port visit.

The ship is based at the fleet's home port of Yokosuka. It was commissioned in 1994 and has a crew of 23 officers, 24 chief petty officers and 291 enlisted sailors, according the Navy's website.

The Alnic MC is a 600-foot oil and chemical tanker.

ALSO

Researchers find wreckage of famed Navy cruiser, 72 years after it was torpedoed

​​​​​​​Trump to announce new strategy — and probably more troops — for Afghanistan

​​​​​​​Iraqi forces launch offensive that could cost Islamic State a strategic stronghold