China vows 'counter-measures' to U.S. tariff hike

China said Tuesday it will take "counter-measures" to President Trump's decision to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports, and an American business group warned a "downward spiral" in their trade battle appears certain.
The Commerce Ministry gave no details of a possible response to U.S. tariffs imposed in the fight between the two biggest global economies over Beijing's technology policy. But China previously released a $60 billion list of American goods for retaliation.
The Trump administration announced the tariffs on some 5,000 Chinese-made goods will start at 10%, beginning Monday. They rise to 25% on Jan. 1.
"We deeply regret this," said a Commerce Ministry statement. "China will adopt countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and the global free trade order."
The statement, which was unusually mild after months of angry public exchanges, didn't say whether Beijing would back out of talks proposed last week by Washington. It said only that the tariff hike "brings new uncertainty to the consultations."
The United States complains Chinese industry development plans including "Made in China 2025," which calls for creating global champions in robotics and other fields, are based on stolen technology, violate Beijing's market-opening commitments and might erode American industrial leadership.
American companies and trading partners including the European Union and Japan have longstanding complaints about Chinese market barriers and industrial policy. But they object to Trump's tactics and warn the dispute could chill global economic growth and undermine international trade regulation.
The American Chamber of Commerce in China warned Washington is underestimating Beijing's determination to fight back.
"The downward spiral that we have previously warned about now seems certain to materialize," said the chamber chairman, William Zarit, in a statement.