Tourist boat carrying about 150 people sinks in Colombia, prompting rescue effort

A rescue operation was underway in Colombia on Sunday after a tourist boat with about 150 people on board sank in a reservoir near Medellin.

The Colombian air force said on Twitter that it was sending a helicopter to the Guatape reservoir, and Medellin's mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town.

Videos circulating on social media show a multi-story ferry sinking as a number of recreational boats rush to the scene to pull people from the sinking vessel.

Authorities did not immediately say how many people had been rescued or were missing.

Survivors told local media that the boat, called El Almirante, appeared to be overloaded and that none of the passengers on board were wearing life vests.

The reservoir surrounding the soaring rocky outcrop of El Penol is a popular weekend destination a little more than an hour from Medellin. It was especially busy Sunday as Colombians celebrated a long holiday weekend.