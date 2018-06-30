Five years after the noisy ouster of an Islamist president, Egyptians are still frustrated — but quiet

Currently, Hagar, who is about to graduate from public high school, spends most of her wages on private tutors, a crucial expense that most Egyptian parents must beg, borrow or steal to pay for if they want their kids to have a shot at attending college. Like her older sister, Sara, 27, who works for a government ministry, and her brother, Abdul Rahman, 25, who is waiting tables at a summer resort on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, she also helps with the rent and household bills.