Unexploded WWII bomb brings large-scale disruption to Berlin

About 70,000 tons of bombs were dropped on Berlin by Allied forces during nearly 400 air raids during World War II, and experts believe that about 15% of those bombs failed to explode on impact, instead burying themselves up to 20 feet deep in the soil and rubble. About 2,000 tons of bombs and live munitions are found in the soil every year in Germany, a ghoulish reminder of the country's 20th century past.