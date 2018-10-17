Advertisement

India minister accused of sexual harassment steps down

By Associated Press
Oct 17, 2018 | 5:40 AM
| NEW DELHI
Indian Minister of State for External Affairs M. J. Akbar. (Prakash Singh / AFP/Getty Images)

India’s junior external affairs minister has resigned amid accusations by at least 15 women of sexual harassment during his previous career as a news editor.

Minister M.J. Akbar resigned from the government Wednesday, saying in a statement that he would “challenge false accusations” in a personal capacity.

Akbar filed a criminal case against journalist Priya Ramani, the first woman to accuse him of harassment, on Monday. Twenty other women signed a statement offering to give their own court testimonies against him.

Akbar joined the government in July 2016 after a lengthy career as a newspaper editor in Kolkata and New Delhi.

In recent weeks, Indian actresses and writers have flooded social media with allegations of sexual harassment and assault by their superiors and colleagues.

