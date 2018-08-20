From comedians to pop stars, some world leaders take office with little or no political experience

Certainly plenty of thespians have made the leap into politics: esteemed British actress Glenda Jackson, who served in Parliament; Fred Grandy, former Iowa congressman best known as Gopher on the “The Love Boat”; and George Murphy, a onetime song-and-dance man elected as U.S. senator from California in 1964. Most notably, former Hollywood actor Ronald Reagan captured the presidency in 1980, though by then he had plenty of political experience after two terms as governor of California.