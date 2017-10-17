Syrian Kurdish commander says Raqqah is freed of Islamic State

A commander with the U.S.-backed Syrian forces battling the Islamic State group says the city of Raqqah has been liberated from Islamic State militants and that combing operations are underway to clear the city of land mines and extremist sleeper cells.

Brig. Gen. Talal Sillo told the Associated Press on Tuesday that there are no longer clashes going on in the city.

Sillo said a formal declaration would follow about "the fall of the capital of terrorism."

U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led forces captured the hospital in Raqqah on Tuesday, leaving Islamic State militants holed up at the city stadium, their last stand in the fight over what was once the extremists' de facto capital.

The hospital was one of Islamic State’s last holdouts in Raqqah and had doubled as a command center. Its capture left militants cornered in and around the notorious municipal stadium, which they had turned into a huge prison for anyone who opposed their brutal rule.

Musafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, said 22 militants were killed in the advance on the hospital. The fighting was still underway with militants who had refused to surrender, he said.

Bali denied a report by the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights that Raqqah city was now completely empty of militants, saying Islamic State fighters are still holed up inside.

"The stadium is a huge structure with underground rooms and tunnels. There are also buildings around it" still under the control of Islamic State.

Losing Raqqah has been a huge blow for Islamic State, which has steadily lost territory in Iraq and Syria, including Iraq's second largest city of Mosul few months ago. The group declared the city on the banks of the Euphrates River, which it seized from other Syrian rebels in early 2014, to be the capital of its self-styled "caliphate," transforming the once-vibrant metropolis into the epicenter of its brutal rule where opponents were beheaded and terrorist plots were developed.

On Monday, the Kurdish-led SDF captured "Paradise Square," Raqqah's infamous public square where Islamic State militants used to perform killings and beheadings, forcing residents to watch after summoning them with loudspeakers.

Bodies and severed heads would linger there for days, mounted on posts. Residents described how the bodies of those slain would be labeled, each with his or her perceived crime, for the public to see.

The square previously known for its famous ice cream shop was quickly renamed from Paradise to Hell Square, Jahim in Arabic.

The Kurdish-run Hawar news agency said with the capture of the hospital, the last black Islamic State flag raised in the city had been taken down. A video released by the news agency illustrated the clashes around the hospital buidling, which appeared riddled with bullets and partly blackened from a fire.

A senior Kurdish commander said clashes were ongoing around the stadium Tuesday with "a small group" of militants.

"We hope it won't take long. Our aim is to clear the stadium also today," the commander said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

He said there was no sign of civilians in the stadium or around it, but that his troops expected mines had been placed in the fortified stadium building. The stadium served as an arms depot, a security headquarters and one of Islamic State's largest jails.

The U.S.-led coalition said it had not carried out any airstrikes in or around Raqqah for 24 hours, starting from noon Sunday.

The battle for Raqqah began in June and has dragged for weeks as the SDF fighters faced stiff resistance from the militants.

In the campaign, the city suffered major devastation, leaving most of its buildings leveled and in ruins.

