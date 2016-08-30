Islamic State spokesman killed in Aleppo, group's news agency says

Islamic State says its spokesman has been "martyred" in northern Syria.

The Islamic State-run Aamaq news agency said Tuesday that Abu Muhammed al-Adnani was "martyred while surveying the operations to repel the military campaigns against Aleppo," without providing further details.

Islamic State has released several audio files online in which Adnani, a senior leader in the group, delivers fiery sermons urging followers to carry out attacks.

The extremist group has suffered a string of defeats in recent weeks, including in Syria's northern Aleppo province, where Turkish troops and allied Syrian rebels drove it out of the border town of Jarablus last week.

ALSO

Why Iran is desperate for U.S. passenger planes, but can't have them

Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Huma Abedin leaves her husband, Anthony Weiner, Apple owes Ireland big, Brock Turner is released, and the 4 Aurora movie massacre survivors owe Cinemark lawyer fees. Huma Abedin leaves her husband, Anthony Weiner, Apple owes Ireland big, Brock Turner is released, and the 4 Aurora movie massacre survivors owe Cinemark lawyer fees. Caption Kim Jong Un executes using anti-aircraft gun South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported Kim Jong Un had two North Korean officials executed with an anti-aircraft gun in early August. South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported Kim Jong Un had two North Korean officials executed with an anti-aircraft gun in early August.

Apple must pay $14.5 billion in back taxes to Ireland, the EU says

Juan Gabriel was Mexico's gay icon — but he never spoke of his sexuality