18 injured, 3 trapped as building collapses in Tel Aviv

A building collapsed in a Tel Aviv construction zone on Monday, injuring at least 18 people and trapping three people inside, according to police and media reports.

The collapse sent a large plume of dust floating over the area. Officials were trying to determine the cause of the collapse as rescue crews and medical workers converged on the scene. The Israeli military dispatched search-and-rescue units to assist in the efforts.

Lior Teherani, a fire official, told Channel 10 TV that the incident began with the collapse of a multi-level underground parking garage being built at the site. He said that brought down a crane, which then caused part of a building to collapse as well. Aerial images released by police and shown on Israeli TV showed a large, crater-like hole in the ground.

Mada, the national rescue service, reported 18 people injured, one in serious condition with head injuries.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said contact had been made with two people trapped inside. She said a third person remained trapped and had not yet been contacted.

The incident occurred at a construction site in Ramat Hahayal, a commercial area in northern Tel Aviv. The neighborhood is home to many high-tech businesses, restaurants and a hospital.

Caption Weekend Roundup: 7 stories you can't miss "The Birth of a Nation" star Gabrielle Union speaks out; SpaceX rocket explodes; four Aurora movie massacre survivors ordered to pay theater chain; Hillary Clinton's advisor Huma Abedin splits with Anthony Weiner; Donald Trump outlines plans to crack down on illegal immigration; L.A. arsonist found guilty and $45,000 raised for immigrant teen. "The Birth of a Nation" star Gabrielle Union speaks out; SpaceX rocket explodes; four Aurora movie massacre survivors ordered to pay theater chain; Hillary Clinton's advisor Huma Abedin splits with Anthony Weiner; Donald Trump outlines plans to crack down on illegal immigration; L.A. arsonist found guilty and $45,000 raised for immigrant teen. Caption Scenes from The Taste 2016 opening night The Los Angeles Times' annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene is taking place at Paramount Pictures Studios’ backlot this weekend. The Los Angeles Times' annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene is taking place at Paramount Pictures Studios’ backlot this weekend.

MORE FROM WORLD

Obama and Putin agree to continue seeking a deal on Syria

Multiple bomb blasts in Syrian cities kill at least 13

Germany opened its doors to refugees a year ago, but some residents have had enough

UPDATES:

3:07 a.m.: Updated with number injured and trapped inside

This article was originally posted at 2:10 a.m.