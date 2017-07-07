Apartment building collapses in Italy; some may be trapped

A five-story apartment building partially collapsed early Friday along a railway line near the southern Italian city of Naples, and rescue crews were digging by hand to find anyone trapped.

Firefighters said in a tweet that as many as eight people may be buried in the rubble in the seaside town of Torre Annunziata, about three miles from the Pompeii archaeological site.

Mayor Vincenzo Ascione was quoted by the news agency ANSA as saying that members of two families, including two children, were missing.

Witnesses said there was no explosion before the collapse sometime after 6 a.m. local time, but that a train had just passed by on nearby tracks, according to ANSA.

Images from the scene show the structure partially collapsed, revealing the interior of some apartments. Approximately 30 rescue workers were removing rubble by hand, passing it out in buckets, as firefighters on long, retractable ladders checked the stability of the section that remained intact.

At one point, the digging was paused while a sniffer dog checked the scene.

News reports indicated that reconstruction work was being carried out on the building before the collapse. The mayor said it wasn't immediately clear if there was a connection between the work and the collapse.

The train line that passes Mt. Vesuvius and connects Naples with such tourist sites as Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast has been closed.

The Italian railway said in a statement that the vibrations from passing trains have no effect on the stability of adjacent buildings.

