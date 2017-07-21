3 Palestinians killed in clashes over Jerusalem shrine

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Friday that at least three Palestinians were killed in confrontations with Israeli forces over security measures at a major Jerusalem shrine.

The clashes are still underway, and Israeli police said they were investigating..

Conflicts erupted in Jerusalem and the West Bank after Israel set up metal detectors at entrances to a sensitive shrine, holy to Jews and Muslims, after a deadly attack there killed two police officers.

Palestinians view the measure as Israel expanding control over the site. Israel strongly denies the allegation, insisting that the move was taken to prevent further attacks.

UPDATES:

8 a.m.: This article was updated with reports of a third Palestinian killed in clashes in Jerusalem..

This article was originally published at 7:35 a.m.