Kenyan opposition leader Odinga: Hackers manipulated election results

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga says hackers infiltrated the database of the country's election commission and manipulated the results in what he called an "attack on our democracy."

Odinga's allegations of fraud on Wednesday followed the release of election results showing President Uhuru Kenyatta with a wide lead over the opposition leader after votes from the vast majority of polling stations had been counted.

Odinga charged the alleged hackers "created errors" in the election commission's database and he has described Tuesday's election as a "fraud."

Odinga also ran against Kenyatta in the 2013 vote and unsuccessfully challenged the results in court with allegations of vote-tampering. The longtime opposition figure also ran in the 2007 election, which was followed by violence fueled by ethnic divisions that killed more than 1,000 people.