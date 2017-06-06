British police name third suspect in London Bridge attack

British police released new details Tuesday on the deadly London Bridge attack, naming the third attacker and identifying another victim.

British police have named the third attacker as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent.

Police said he is from east London and his family has been notified.

Police said Zaghba was not a "subject of interest" to police or the intelligence services.

The other two attackers were identified Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

Police also identified another victim as Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, releasing a statement from her family praising her work and her effort to help other victims.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of her family saying, "As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life." Police did not elaborate on how she was killed.

Australian media reported that Boden was 28 and from Loxton in southern Australia.

Boden was among seven people killed in the Saturday night attacks. Another Australian woman, Sara Zelenak, has been reported missing since the attack.

