North Korean official denounces Malaysian investigation into airport death, demands joint probe

North Korea's top envoy in Kuala Lumpur has denounced Malaysia's investigation into the apparent killing of the exiled half brother of North Korea's ruler, calling it politically motivated and demanding a joint probe into the death.

"The investigation by the Malaysian police is not for the clarification of the cause of the death and search of the suspect, but it is out of the political aim," Ambassador Kang Chol told reporters Monday.

Police had "pinned the suspicion on us," he said, calling on Malaysia and the international community to work with North Korea on a joint investigation.

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged brother of North Korean ruler, died last week after apparently being poisoned in a Kuala Lumpur airport. Kang, however, identified the dead man as "Kim Chol."