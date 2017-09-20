Photos: Through debris and rubble, Mexico's frantic search for earthquake survivors

Rescuers searched massive piles of rubble for any signs of life Wednesday after dozens of buildings collapsed across central Mexico in a violent earthquake, which killed at least 225 people, injured at least 1,000 and caused chaos in Mexico’s capital.
Firefighters, soldiers and volunteers had worked through the night clearing debris and scrambling to find survivors, at times working with bare hands and donated flashlights. There were a few moments of relief when several still-breathing, dust-covered survivors were pulled from the wreckage and transported to hospitals. But many others were found dead.
Search and rescue teams continue to look for people in a collapsed six-story residential building in Colonia Condesa, in Mexico City.
Rescue teams look for people trapped in the rubble after an earthquake in Mexico City.
Alejandra Reynoso, left, and boyfriend Alejandro Gamez wait for news on Gamez's sister, Karen Nayeli, who is missing.
A survivor is lifted from the rubble of a flattened building in Mexico City.
Residents salvage items from a home destroyed in a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico.
Mourners hold a wake for 11 family members who were killed inside the Santiago the Apostle Catholic Church during the 7.1 earthquake in the town of Atzala, Mexico.
Rescue workers search for people trapped inside a collapsed building in the Del Valle area of Mexico City.
Mexico City after the magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City.
A car crushed by debris from a damaged building after a quake hit Mexico City.
A man walks out of the door frame of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City.
A man walks his bike past a badly damaged building following a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Mexico.
Volunteers pick up the rubble from a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City.
Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors at the Unidad Habitacional Tlalpan in Mexico City.
Patients at a hospital receive medical treatment outside the facility following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Mexico City.
Members of the Mexican navy carry out rescue work following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
People walk past victims of a powerful quake in Atzala, Mexico.
Families fearing aftershocks prepare to sleep on the street in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City.
Rescue teams search for victims under the debris of a building that collapsed after the earthquake in Mexico City.
Rescue teams and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City.
