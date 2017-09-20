Photos: Through debris and rubble, Mexico's frantic search for earthquake survivors

Rescuers searched massive piles of rubble for any signs of life Wednesday after dozens of buildings collapsed across central Mexico in a violent earthquake, which killed at least 225 people, injured at least 1,000 and caused chaos in Mexico’s capital.

Firefighters, soldiers and volunteers had worked through the night clearing debris and scrambling to find survivors, at times working with bare hands and donated flashlights. There were a few moments of relief when several still-breathing, dust-covered survivors were pulled from the wreckage and transported to hospitals. But many others were found dead.

Full story »

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Search and rescue teams continue to look for people in a collapsed six-story residential building in Colonia Condesa, in Mexico City.

(Yuri Cortez / AFP/Getty Images)

Rescue teams look for people trapped in the rubble after an earthquake in Mexico City.

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Alejandra Reynoso, left, and boyfriend Alejandro Gamez wait for news on Gamez's sister, Karen Nayeli, who is missing.

(Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images)

A survivor is lifted from the rubble of a flattened building in Mexico City.

(Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)

Residents salvage items from a home destroyed in a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico.

(Pablo Spencer / Associated Press)

Mourners hold a wake for 11 family members who were killed inside the Santiago the Apostle Catholic Church during the 7.1 earthquake in the town of Atzala, Mexico.

(Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

Rescue workers search for people trapped inside a collapsed building in the Del Valle area of Mexico City.

(Edgar Cabalceta/ EPA/Shutterstock)

Mexico City after the magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

(Pablo Ramos / Associated Press)

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City.

(Alfredo Estrella / AFP/Getty Images)

A car crushed by debris from a damaged building after a quake hit Mexico City.

(Marco Ugarte / Associated Press)

A man walks out of the door frame of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City.

(Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)

A man walks his bike past a badly damaged building following a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Mexico.

(Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

Volunteers pick up the rubble from a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City.

(Miguel Tovar / Associated Press)

Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors at the Unidad Habitacional Tlalpan in Mexico City.

(Jose Mendez / EPA/Shutterstock)

Patients at a hospital receive medical treatment outside the facility following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Mexico City.

(Mario Guzman / EPA/Shutterstock)

Members of the Mexican navy carry out rescue work following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

(Jose Castanares / AFP/Getty Images)

People walk past victims of a powerful quake in Atzala, Mexico.

(Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

Families fearing aftershocks prepare to sleep on the street in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City.

(Jose Mendez /EPA/Shutterstock)

Rescue teams search for victims under the debris of a building that collapsed after the earthquake in Mexico City.

(Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP/Getty Images)

Rescue teams and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City.