At least 6 killed, more than 100 injured in Pakistan train collision

At least six passengers have been killed in a train accident near the Pakistani city of Multan, officials said early Thursday.

Rescue official Kalim Ullah said more than 100 passengers were also hurt in the predawn crash Thursday when a Karachi-bound train collided with a freight train at Sher Shah, a town near Multan.

Railway official Saima Bashir confirmed the accident, which she said may have been caused by suspected negligence on the part of passenger train engineer. She said the freight train had stopped so the driver could remove the body of a man who had been crushed to death while crossing the railway track.

She said the passenger train hit the freight train from behind. The injured passengers have been taken to local hospitals.

