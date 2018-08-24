Advertisement

Spain sets in motion plan to dig up former dictator Franco

By Associated Press
Aug 24, 2018 | 5:05 AM
| MADRID
Spain sets in motion plan to dig up former dictator Franco
A woman is wrapped in a Spanish national flag on the esplanade of the El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial. (Mariscal / EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Spain's center-left government says it has approved legal amendments ensuring the remains of former dictator Gen. Francisco Franco will be dug up and removed from a controversial mausoleum.

Deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo says the minority Socialist government is certain that parliament will endorse Friday's decision, probably next month.

Advertisement

The amendments to Spain's Historical Memory Law of 2007 grant the government power to exhume Franco's body. That change aims to thwart legal efforts by Franco's descendants and supporters to block the exhumation.

Removing Franco's remains from The Valley of the Fallen, a mausoleum he ordered built 30 miles northwest of Madrid, would be a momentous event in Spain, which still bears social and political scars from the 1936-39 civil war.
Advertisement
Advertisement