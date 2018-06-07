Man gets life sentence in Stockholm truck attack that killed 5

Judge Carl Rosenmuller told Sweden's TT news agency that it was considered attempted murder on anyone who had been up to 6.6 feet from from the truck racing down Drottninggatan, while people farther away were considered having been endangered. The truck displaced lion-shaped boulders, similar to roadblocks that were put up in several European capitals after another truck attack killed 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016.