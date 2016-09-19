Syrian military declares 7-day cease-fire over

Syria's military command on Monday declared the cease-fire brokered by the U.S. and Russia to be over, blaming the country's rebel groups for undermining the agreement.

In a statement, the Syrian military said that "armed terrorist groups" repeatedly violated the cease-fire, which came into effect last week. It said the armed groups also took advantage of the truce to mobilize and arm themselves while attacking government-held areas. The statement said the rebels wasted a "real chance" to stop the bloodshed.

Activists and rebel groups similarly accuse the government of violating the cease-fire. The U.N. said the Syrian government has obstructed the delivery of aid, a key component of the deal.

Earlier Monday, Secretary of State John F. Kerry said the week-old truce was "holding but fragile" despite persistent violence and a lack of aid deliveries to besieged communities.

Speaking Monday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Kerry said some humanitarian assistance is moving but that it's too soon to say if it will meet the requirements of the cease-fire deal.

The truce took effect Sept. 12 with the goal of creating a joint U.S.-Russia military facility to coordinate airstrikes on the Islamic State group and an Al Qaeda affiliate. That was to be set up after seven days of reduced violence and sustained aid deliveries to Aleppo and other areas.

Although Kerry professed hope, U.S. officials said Monday that conditions were still not right to set up the Joint Implementation Center.

