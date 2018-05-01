Syrians held by rebels freed as part of deal with government

The U.N. has warned of "catastrophic consequences" of the fighting affecting remaining inhabitants of Yarmouk. The camp was established in 1957 and has turned into a densely populated area where nearly 150,000 registered Palestinian refugees lived before Syria's conflict in 2011. Beginning in the early days of the war, rebel groups seized control of the camp — located about 5 miles from the center of Damascus — and the government has fought to restore control, laying a tight siege for years. In 2015, the Islamic State militants seized parts of the camp.