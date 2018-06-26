Flooding complicates cave search for Thai soccer team

Efforts to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand for three days hinge on pumping out water so that navy divers have headroom to operate, the first high-level Thai official to visit the site said Tuesday.
Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda told reporters that navy SEAL divers leading the search are seriously handicapped by muddy water that fills some chambers of the cave to the ceiling. He said the divers could proceed only when enough water has been pumped out so there is breathing space between the water and the ceiling. The divers will also soon start using special oxygen tanks that provide longer diving times, he said.
Anupong said the goal was to be able to "reach the kids," and that rescuers would be working night and day.
"I want to confirm to the media that the SEAL team will be working nonstop because it's already dark here too," he said. "So night and day doesn't make a big difference. They'll just need to rotate."
About a dozen navy divers and other rescuers reentered the partly flooded cave on Tuesday morning to search for the boys, ages 11 to 16, who have been missing since their coach took them to the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex on Saturday after a practice match.
Divers have been seeking a way forward through the chambers of the cave complex, but have been forced to suspend their search several times. The authorities have also been seeking alternative ways in, using helicopters and search parties on foot to find holes that might exist in the ceilings of other parts of the cave.
A small glimmer of hope was raised Tuesday afternoon when explorers found fissures in two locations in the rock on the mountain under which the cave is located. Experts immediately ruled out one as being too small to be used as a "chimney" to gain access into the cave, and were still evaluating the other.
Rain that fell overnight increased the difficulty of exploring inside the cave. However, the initial chambers near the cave's entrance are dry, and a power line was extended inside to provide light and ventilation and help the divers communicate with those outside.
The boys and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave in Chiang Rai province late Saturday afternoon. A mother reported that her son did not return from soccer practice that day, setting off the search.
The cave, cut into a mountainside near the border with Myanmar, can flood severely during the rainy season, which runs from June to October, and there are warnings against exploring then.