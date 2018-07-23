Toronto mass shooting death toll rises to three, including gunman, police say

Ontario’s police watchdog said Monday that a second victim has died after a gunman shot 14 people in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood.
A spokeswoman for the province’s Special Investigations Unit, Monica Hudon, said the death toll in Sunday’s attack now stands at three, including the gunman. No further details were given on the second victim.
Police confirmed one victim died Sunday night, and that a young girl was listed in critical condition.
The Special Investigations Unit said police located the 29-year-old suspect about three blocks away from the Danforth Street scene and exchanged gunfire with him. It said the man fled, then was found dead back at the scene.
It was not immediately clear whether the man killed himself or died of injuries after being shot by police.
The Special Investigations Unit said it will determine how the man died and whether there was any police wrongdoing. The unit is automatically called in to investigate all deaths and serious injuries in which police are involved.