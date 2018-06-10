President Trump pulled out of the Group of 7 joint communique Saturday night because he wanted to avoid a show of weakness before his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a top White House official said Sunday.
Trump agreed with the language in the communique crafted during the summit in Canada on Friday and Saturday, but took offense at criticism of U.S. tariffs by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his news conference after Trump departed early.
The president “is not going to let a Canadian prime minister push him around… on the eve of this,” top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
President Trump landed in Singapore on Sunday evening for his much-anticipated nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Air Force One touched down about five hours after Kim, who arrived mid-afternoon and met with Singapore’s prime minister, setting the stage for Tuesday’s unprecedented summit between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean head of state.
Trump waved as he came down the steps. He was greeted on the tarmac by Singapore’s foreign affairs minister and stepped into a waiting limo without making remarks.
Two South Korean broadcast reporters were arrested this week in Singapore after allegations of trespassing into the residence of North Korea’s ambassador while reporting on the lead-up to next week’s historic U.S.-North Korea summit, local police said.
The men, ages 42 and 45, were arrested Thursday afternoon and face up to three months’ imprisonment and a $1,500 fine. Police did not identify them, but said they were with the Korean Broadcasting System, South Korea’s national public broadcaster. Two other individuals, including a local guide for the group, also were under investigation, Singapore police said.
The broadcaster issued an apology for the trespass investigation as part of its nightly news cast Friday. The news organization said it was overzealous and did not exercise enough caution in a sensitive situation, and said it respects the judgment of the local police and justice system.
As he prepared to depart for Singapore and his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump expressed confidence Saturday that the summit would be a success.
“I’ll be on a mission of peace,” Trump told reporters in Quebec, Canada, in a 25-minute news conference before heading for Air Force One.
Having just wrapped up his participation in the G-7 meeting of industrialized nations, which he left early, the president turned his attention to North Korea, saying he’d know “within the first minute” of his meeting with Kim whether it would be successful and that his approach to the objectives for the high-stakes meeting would be “spur of the moment.”
In his 1961 inaugural address, President John F. Kennedy spoke about the possibility of daring diplomacy to thaw even the coldest of relationships: “Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.”
During his campaign,
President Trump and North Korean leader
