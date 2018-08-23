Uganda's pop star-turned-lawmaker now facing treason charges

A Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker who opposes the longtime president was charged with treason in a civilian court on Thursday, minutes after a military court dropped weapons charges.
The new charge was bound to bring fresh outrage from Ugandans and global musicians after Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, alleged he had been severely beaten while in detention. The government denies it.
Ssentamu has emerged as an influential critic of President Yoweri Museveni, especially among youth, after winning a parliament seat last year.
The 36-year-old Ssentamu had been charged last week with illegal possession of firearms after an incident in which Museveni's motorcade was pelted with stones.
A military court freed him Thursday, but the lawmaker was re-arrested by police and taken to a magistrate's court.
Ssentamu limped during his appearance in military court and appeared to cry as he rubbed his eyes. A colleague wrapped the national flag about his shoulders. He sat in the dock in magistrate's court, with his lawyers saying he is unable to stand on his own.
Attorneys for Ssentamu asked the magistrate to order his remand to a health facility. The magistrate ruled that Ssentamu should be allowed access to his own physicians. He was remanded until Aug. 30.
The lawmaker had been arrested with four other opposition lawmakers, three of whom also face treason charges. A fifth legislator has been hospitalized with injuries allegedly suffered during detention.
Ssentamu's appearance Thursday was the first time he had been seen in public since his detention. He clenched his fists and greeted supporters.
In recent days Uganda's government has faced mounting pressure at home and abroad to free him. Security forces have violently put down street protests demanding his release.