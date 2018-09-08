Letter confirms Vatican had received misconduct complaint about then-Cardinal McCarrick in 2000

Ramsey informed the Vatican in a November 2000 letter about then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's misconduct with seminarians from Seton Hall University's Immaculate Conception Seminary. Ramsey, who in 2000 was on the faculty at the seminary, has said he sent the letter at the request of the then-Vatican ambassador because he had heard so many complaints from seminarians that McCarrick would invite them to his beach house and into his bed.