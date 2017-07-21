World

Week in Pictures | July 17-23, 2017

By

We begin this week’s Week in Pictures in the Pacific Northwest, where the Northern Lights made a faint, rare appearance in the skies over Walla Walla, Wash. The Detwiler fire in Northern California has swelled to more than 70,000 acres and has created dramatic imagery, including a smoky sunset shot through burned trees.

Over in Europe, the mummified remains of a Swiss couple who went missing 75 years ago were found in a glacier in southern Switzerland; a horseback rider races alongside Tour de France cyclists; and lightning strikes a wine museum in southwestern France.

Add stops in South America, Asia, Australia and more to round out the report.

(Greg Lehman / Walla Walla Union-Bulletin)

(Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images)

Trees burned in the Detwiler fire create a stark skyline as the sun sets in Mariposa, Calif.

(Juan Carlos Cardenas / EPA)

Spanish novice bullfighter Jesus Chover is gored by a young bull during a training fight known as "Los Manos" in a bullring in Valencia, Spain.

(Marco Longari / AFP / Getty Images)

A captain of the Red Ants, a municipal team tasked with evictions, cracks his whip to speed up an eviction inside Fattis Mansion in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa.

(Ferenc Isza / AFP/Getty Images)

Swimmers practice ahead of the women's free combination preliminary round during the synchronized swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

(AFP/Getty Images)

The mummified remains of a Swiss couple who went missing 75 years ago were found in a glacier in the Diablerets mountains in southern Switzerland.

(Juan Barreto / AFP/Getty Images)

A truck is set ablaze by opposition activists blocking a street during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.

(Lionel Bonaventure / AFP/Getty Images)

A horseback rider races alongside cyclists participating in the 16th stage of the Tour de France, between Le Puy-en-Velay and Romans-sur-Isere, on July 18.

(AFP/Getty Images)

Smoke and flames rise from a fire in the Croatian village of Podstrana, near the Adriatic coastal town of Split.

(Nicolas Tucat / AFP/Getty Images)

Lightning strikes the wine museum La Cite du Vin in Bordeaux, France, during a thunderstorm.

(Aaron Tam / AFP / Getty Images)

People lay white flowers in front of a large portrait of the late Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo in Hong Kong.

(Ye Aung Thu / AFP / Getty Images)

People gather at the Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon, Myanmar, to attend a ceremony marking the country's 70th Martyrs' Day.

(Remko de Waal / AFP/Getty Images)

Three years after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down by a missile over war-torn Ukraine, more than 2,000 relatives of victims gather in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands, to unveil a monument to their loved ones. The plane was traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

(Andre Penner / Associated Press)

A homeless person sleeps on the sidewalk during a cold night in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. Sao Paulo officials estimate there are at least 16,000 homeless people in the city.

(Vincent Yu / Associated Press)

A man pays tribute to Liu Xiaobo, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010, at a downtown park next to Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.

(Barbara Walton / EPA)

Bioluminescent creatures glow blue in the water of Norfolk Bay in Tasmania, Australia.

(Bartlomiej Zborowski / EPA)

Police officers carry a protester away from a demonstration in Warsaw.

(Jack Guez / AFP / Getty Images)

Palestinians take cover under a mattress during clashes between demonstrators and Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old City.

(Dai Kurokawa / EPA)

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta greets thousands of cheering supporters during his Jubilee Party's campaign rally in Nairobi.

(Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images)

China's Li Haotong fails to get out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second day of the Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale golf course in England.

(Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP/Getty Images)

A worker cleans outside a bar where two tourists were killed after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Greek island of Kos.

(Abbas Momani / AFP/Getty Images)

A Palestinian Red Crescent member aids a protester who was injured during clashes between demonstrators and Israeli security forces at the Qalandiya checkpoint, between Ramallah and Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank.

