Week in Pictures | July 17-23, 2017

We begin this week’s Week in Pictures in the Pacific Northwest, where the Northern Lights made a faint, rare appearance in the skies over Walla Walla, Wash. The Detwiler fire in Northern California has swelled to more than 70,000 acres and has created dramatic imagery, including a smoky sunset shot through burned trees.

Over in Europe, the mummified remains of a Swiss couple who went missing 75 years ago were found in a glacier in southern Switzerland; a horseback rider races alongside Tour de France cyclists; and lightning strikes a wine museum in southwestern France.

Add stops in South America, Asia, Australia and more to round out the report.