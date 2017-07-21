Week in Pictures | July 17-23, 2017

We begin this week’s Week in Pictures in the Pacific Northwest, where the Northern Lights made a faint, rare appearance in the skies over Walla Walla, Wash. The Detwiler fire in Northern California has swelled to more than 70,000 acres and has created dramatic imagery, including a smoky sunset shot through burned trees.
Over in Europe, the mummified remains of a Swiss couple who went missing 75 years ago were found in a glacier in southern Switzerland; a horseback rider races alongside Tour de France cyclists; and lightning strikes a wine museum in southwestern France.
Add stops in South America, Asia, Australia and more to round out the report.
Dancing purple and green, the Northern Lights made a faint, rare appearance in the skies over Walla Walla, Wash.
Trees burned in the Detwiler fire create a stark skyline as the sun sets in Mariposa, Calif.
Spanish novice bullfighter Jesus Chover is gored by a young bull during a training fight known as "Los Manos" in a bullring in Valencia, Spain.
A captain of the Red Ants, a municipal team tasked with evictions, cracks his whip to speed up an eviction inside Fattis Mansion in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa.
Swimmers practice ahead of the women's free combination preliminary round during the synchronized swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The mummified remains of a Swiss couple who went missing 75 years ago were found in a glacier in the Diablerets mountains in southern Switzerland.
A truck is set ablaze by opposition activists blocking a street during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
A horseback rider races alongside cyclists participating in the 16th stage of the Tour de France, between Le Puy-en-Velay and Romans-sur-Isere, on July 18.
Smoke and flames rise from a fire in the Croatian village of Podstrana, near the Adriatic coastal town of Split.
Lightning strikes the wine museum La Cite du Vin in Bordeaux, France, during a thunderstorm.
People lay white flowers in front of a large portrait of the late Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo in Hong Kong.
People gather at the Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon, Myanmar, to attend a ceremony marking the country's 70th Martyrs' Day.
Three years after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down by a missile over war-torn Ukraine, more than 2,000 relatives of victims gather in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands, to unveil a monument to their loved ones. The plane was traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
A homeless person sleeps on the sidewalk during a cold night in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. Sao Paulo officials estimate there are at least 16,000 homeless people in the city.
A man pays tribute to Liu Xiaobo, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010, at a downtown park next to Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.
Bioluminescent creatures glow blue in the water of Norfolk Bay in Tasmania, Australia.
Police officers carry a protester away from a demonstration in Warsaw.
Palestinians take cover under a mattress during clashes between demonstrators and Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old City.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta greets thousands of cheering supporters during his Jubilee Party's campaign rally in Nairobi.
China's Li Haotong fails to get out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second day of the Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale golf course in England.
A worker cleans outside a bar where two tourists were killed after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Greek island of Kos.
A Palestinian Red Crescent member aids a protester who was injured during clashes between demonstrators and Israeli security forces at the Qalandiya checkpoint, between Ramallah and Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank.