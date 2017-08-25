Saudi-led airstrikes kill 14 civilians in Yemen's capital

Yemeni eyewitnesses say Saudi-led airstrikes have hit at least three houses in the capital, Sanaa, killing at least 14 civilians, including women and children.

They say the attack took place overnight and into the morning hours Friday in the city's southern neighborhood of Fag Attan. The death toll was expected to rise as rescuers pull more victims from the rubble.

Earlier this week, coalition fighter jets struck a hotel in Arhab, north of Sanaa, killing at least 41 people.

The Saudi-led coalition is waging an air campaign against Yemen's Shiite rebels and forces loyal to a former president. The alliance controls much of northern Yemen, including Sanaa. The coalition is trying to restore the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power.

ALSO

Another grim milestone for Yemen: Cholera infections soar to half a million

Islamic State's latest video features what it says is a child of a U.S. soldier

Iraqi forces launch offensive that could cost Islamic State a strategic stronghold