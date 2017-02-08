Yemen seeks 'reassessment' of deadly U.S. raid

Yemen's foreign minister said the government has asked for a "reassessment" of a U.S. raid last month that killed several women and children, but denied reports that it has requested a suspension of American ground operations.

Abdul-Malik Mekhlafi said Wednesday that "Yemen continues to cooperate with the United States and continues to abide by all the agreements." He added that the government "is involved in talks with the U.S. administration on the latest raid."

He said reports that Yemen has demanded a halt to U.S. special operations are "not true."

The Jan. 28 raid against Al Qaeda militants in central Yemen killed several women and children. A Navy SEAL was also killed in the raid, and six U.S. soldiers were wounded.

MORE WORLD NEWS

Amnesty International accuses Syria of hanging thousands of prisoners, dumping bodies in mass graves

Record number of children killed in Afghanistan conflict in 2016, U.N. says

It was 'one of the most beautiful cities in the world.' That Aleppo is gone, but its residents remember