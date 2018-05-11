It's safe to say Meghan Markle took the road less traveled on her way to becoming British royalty. For starters, she's American (an Angeleno, to be specific). Second, she's an actress (not exactly a noble profession, no offense to Hollywood). And last but not least, she's walked the down aisle before, having been married to producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. But as Markle well knows, Hollywood loves few things more than an unlikely princess or, in this case, duchess. Ahead of her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, Markle might be able to learn a thing or two from these other stories about accidental royalty.