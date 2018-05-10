It's safe to say Meghan Markle took the road less traveled on her way to becoming British royalty. For starters, she's American (an Angeleno, to be specific). Second, she's an actress (not exactly a noble profession, no offense to Hollywood). And last but not least, she's walked the down aisle before, having been married to producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. But as Markle well knows, Hollywood loves few things more than an unlikely princess or, in this case, duchess. Ahead of her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, Markle might be able to learn a thing or two from these other stories about accidental royalty.
Meghan Markle has officially stepped away from her TV career, but her appearances on the small screen are just heating up. With her wedding to Prince Harry officially less than two weeks away, Hollywood is going all in on specials and retrospectives as one of its own prepares to become a member of the British royal family. Thankfully for viewers, there are myriad choices, as varied as Lifetime’s upcoming movie about the couple and a special edition of “20/20” set to air the night before the big day. Check out the handy guide below to get all the details on what’s airing when.
By late afternoon Monday, the black-and-red “No Trespassing” sign hanging on Doria Ragland’s front gate was probably feeling more like a plea than an order.
If selecting an outfit is a daily challenge for many of us, consider for a moment the pressures of being a princess. Sure, you have a phalanx of designers fighting to dress you, but that doesn’t ease the burden, given that every ensemble must appear not only regal but relatable as well as comfortable yet stylish — all while adhering to an archaic set of royal protocols that vary by season, location and event.
It’s enough to make even the most blue-blooded aristocrat weep into her hat, let alone a born-and-bred California girl with more use for a Panama hat than a pillbox. However, Meghan Markle, the Los Angeles-born actress and former “Suits” star set to wed Britain’s Prince Harry on May 19, has tackled the challenge of royal dressing with aplomb since news broke of the couple’s engagement last November. She has displayed a smart sense of style that is elegant and authentic during her first flurry of official royal outings, although there has been the occasional sartorial hiccup along the way.
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused a media frenzy in November 2017, and Lifetime took notice. The cable channel immediately fast-tracked a film about the unlikely couple — him a member of the British royal family and she a divorced biracial American actress — and gave the writers just two weeks to submit a first draft.
The film, premiering May 13, charts the romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (played by Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley, respectively) from the early secretive days of their relationship to the engagement that grabbed headlines around the world. The film comes six days ahead of the couple's May 19 nuptials.
Ahead of her highly anticipated royal wedding, Meghan Markle said "I do," and farewell, on the Season 7 finale of USA Network's "Suits."
In the two-hour finale, Markle's character, Rachel Zane, married her longtime love Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). The episode was the last for both Markle and Adams, whose characters were written out of the legal drama after accepting an offer to run a firm in Seattle that specializes in class-action lawsuits against Fortune 500 companies.
"If we're ever going to do something like this in our lives, now's the time," Rachel told Mike in the finale about making the jump (literally) from New York to Seattle.