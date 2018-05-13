Jolly old England is even more lighthearted these days, thanks to
London-bound travelers can stage their own mini celebrations at an afternoon tea. Toast the happy couple and eat your fill of scones, finger sandwiches, clotted cream and cakes at prices from $43 to $94 per person.
If tea isn't your beverage of choice, skip it and head straight for the Taittinger — high-end afternoon teas always offer Champagne, coffees and other beverages besides tea.
As I boarded the train at London’s Waterloo Station, I could not get that infernal pop song by the Dixie Cups, out of my mind.
Like love and marriage, London’s green spaces are inextricably linked to Britain’s royal family — and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, are no exception. This spring there is much talk of romance in the run-up to Meghan Markle’s marriage to
The royal wedding is nearly upon us. Fervor and excitement continue to swell as L.A. girl and former “Suits” actress Meghan Markle draws closer to becoming a member of the British royal family. It seems like only yesterday we were hearing whispers of a rumored romance between Prince Harry and Markle, and now they are days away from walking down the aisle.
In preparation for the big day, let’s recap their romance with a look at all the couple’s reported milestones — including when their relationship was revealed, their first public outing together, Markle’s Vanity Fair cover, her first encounter with the royal family, their engagement and more.
If you’re going to a royal wedding watching party, or throwing one yourself, you know that the food will take the spotlight — after we all get a look at the wedding dress, of course.
Meghan Markle’s style didn’t have to change too much after becoming the fiancée of Britain’s Prince Harry, but we can see a few updates since the engagement was announced. Some of her red-carpet choices include her silver dress at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015, which made a bold statement with a deep front V-cut. Her style has become more cautious and elegant, as a princess is more likely to do. Here’s a look at some of Markle’s ensembles before and after her royal engagement.
In Hollywood, the best love stories are the ones that involve an Unlikely Couple — two people so divided by family or fate, time or class, personality or geography that it seems impossible they will ever get together.
It's safe to say Meghan Markle took the road less traveled on her way to becoming British royalty. For starters, she's American (an Angeleno, to be specific). Second, she's an actress (not exactly a noble profession, no offense to Hollywood). And last but not least, she's walked the down aisle before, having been married to producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. But as Markle well knows, Hollywood loves few things more than an unlikely princess or, in this case, duchess. Ahead of her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, Markle might be able to learn a thing or two from these other stories about accidental royalty.