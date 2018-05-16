In the two minutes it will take
Markle is a commoner — more shocking, an American. She’s black, she’s divorced and, at 36, she’s the older woman. (Harry is 33.) And she’s an actress; Markle just logged her final season on the TV legal drama “Suits.” A few monarchs ago, “actress” would have been one rung above strumpet.
Royal weddings have long been occasions of fascination and splendor. Here’s a look at the marriages of key members of the British royal family beginning with Queen Victoria’s 1840 union with her first cousin Prince Albert.
Kensington Palace has addressed a report alleging that Meghan Markle’s father will no longer walk her down the aisle on Saturday after he was embroiled in a paparazzi scandal over the weekend and suffered a heart attack last week.
"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” a spokesman for the palace said in a statement to The Times on Monday.
“She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”
It’s happening: Queen Elizabeth II has officially approved her grandson Prince Harry’s marriage to American actress Meghan Markle.
The 92-year-old British monarch signed a handwritten document consenting to this coming weekend’s union, Buckingham Palace said.
The palace released images of the vellum document, called the Instrument of Consent, on Friday, a little more than one week before the couple’s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. It features the queen’s signature on the upper right.
The royal wedding is nearly upon us. Fervor and excitement continue to swell as L.A. girl and former “Suits” actress Meghan Markle draws closer to becoming a member of the British royal family. It seems like only yesterday we were hearing whispers of a rumored romance between Prince Harry and Markle, and now they are days away from walking down the aisle.
In preparation for the big day, let’s recap their romance with a look at all the couple’s reported milestones — including when their relationship was revealed, their first public outing together, Markle’s Vanity Fair cover, her first encounter with the royal family, their engagement and more.
If you’re going to a royal wedding watching party, or throwing one yourself, you know that the food will take the spotlight — after we all get a look at the wedding dress, of course.
Meghan Markle’s style didn’t have to change too much after becoming the fiancée of Britain’s Prince Harry, but we can see a few updates since the engagement was announced. Some of her red-carpet choices include her silver dress at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015, which made a bold statement with a deep front V-cut. Her style has become more cautious and elegant, as a princess is more likely to do. Here’s a look at some of Markle’s ensembles before and after her royal engagement.